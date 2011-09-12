Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1810 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25495 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
