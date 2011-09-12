Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1810 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 10 Groszy 1810 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,195)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0182 oz) 0,5655 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1810 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25495 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Poland 10 Groszy 1810 IS at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

