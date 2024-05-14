Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1810 IS - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 3 Grosze 1810 IS - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,007,667

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1810 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1810 IS at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

