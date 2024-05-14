3 Grosze 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1810 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (7) VF (46) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) BN (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (2)

Heritage (1)

Janas (1)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (7)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (6)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (5)