3 Grosze 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,007,667
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1810 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
