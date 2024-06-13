Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/3 Thaler 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,66 g
- Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 123,277
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1810 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3174 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
