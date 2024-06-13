Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/3 Thaler 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 123,277

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1810 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3174 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1785 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

