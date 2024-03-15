Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/6 Thaler 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,532)
- Weight 4,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0838 oz) 2,6068 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 112,865
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1811 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,800. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
