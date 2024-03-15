Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/6 Thaler 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,532)
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0838 oz) 2,6068 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 112,865

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1811 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,800. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1811 IS at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

