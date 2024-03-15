1/6 Thaler 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1811 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,800. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

