5 Groszy 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1811 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

