Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1811 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 5 Groszy 1811 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,195)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0132 oz) 0,4095 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 11,595,446

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1811 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 26 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

