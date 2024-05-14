Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 5,478,884
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1811 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,650. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
