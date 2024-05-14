Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1811 IS - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 3 Grosze 1811 IS - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 5,478,884

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1811 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,650. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (10)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (13)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (10)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (9)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

