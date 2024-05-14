3 Grosze 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1811 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,650. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (31) VF (83) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) DETAILS (3) BN (3) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

