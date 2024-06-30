Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1811 IS - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1 Grosz 1811 IS - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,357,763

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1811 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
