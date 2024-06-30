1 Grosz 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1811 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

