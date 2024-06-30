Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4,357,763
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1811 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
