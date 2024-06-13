Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,718)
- Weight 22,92 g
- Pure silver (0,5291 oz) 16,4566 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 4,488
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1811 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2870 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
