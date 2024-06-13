Thaler 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1811 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (10) XF (70) VF (108) F (4) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (14) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (9)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (2)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (6)

Künker (15)

Marciniak (18)

Monety i Medale (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (19)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (11)

Numisbalt (3)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (65)

WDA - MiM (4)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (12)