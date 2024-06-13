Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse Thaler 1811 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse Thaler 1811 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,718)
  • Weight 22,92 g
  • Pure silver (0,5291 oz) 16,4566 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 4,488

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1811 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2870 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1811 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

