Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1811 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1 Grosz 1811 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,357,763

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1811 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1811 IB at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Duchy of Warsaw Coins of Poland in 1811 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search