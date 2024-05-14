Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4,357,763
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1811 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
