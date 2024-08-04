Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Michael Korybut (1669-1673)

Total added coins: 24

Period of Michael Korybut
Coin catalog Michael Korybut 1669-1673
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Pattern
coin Donative
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Michael Korybut

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig"
 Silver $450 - 0 93Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig"
 Gold $14,000 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing"
 Silver $57,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun"
 Silver $60 - 0 156Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Thaler 1671 "Elbing"
 Silver - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL "Danzig"
 Gold $130,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig"
 Gold $9,300 - 0 47Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing"
 Silver $110 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun"
 Gold $10,000 - 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig"
 Gold $9,200 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig"
 Gold $12,000 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun"
 Silver $140 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing"
 Silver $95 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH
 Silver $15,000 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing"
 Silver $85 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat 1670 "Torun"
 Gold $32,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1672 CS "Elbing"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1671 CS "Elbing"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Elbing"
 Silver - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat 1672 CS "Elbing"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat 1671 HS "Torun"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Michael Korybut
Pattern 2 Ducat 1671 MH
 Gold - - 0 0
