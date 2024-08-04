Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins catalog of Michael Korybut (1669-1673)
Total added coins: 24
Coin catalog Michael Korybut 1669-1673
Pattern
Prices of coins of Michael Korybut
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $450 - 0 93
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig"
Gold $14,000 - 0 23
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig"
Silver $57,000 - 0 3
Poland, Michael Korybut
1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing"
Silver $60 - 0 156
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun"
Silver - - 0 1
Poland, Michael Korybut
Thaler 1671 "Elbing"
Gold $130,000 - 0 1
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL "Danzig"
Gold $9,300 - 0 47
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig"
Silver $110 - 0 35
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing"
Gold $10,000 - 0 39
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun"
Gold $9,200 - 0 4
Poland, Michael Korybut
Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig"
Gold $12,000 - 0 12
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig"
Silver $140 - 0 49
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun"
Silver $95 - 0 20
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing"
Silver $15,000 - 0 18
Poland, Michael Korybut
Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH
Silver $85 - 0 50
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing"
Gold $32,000 - 0 2
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat 1670 "Torun"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1672 CS "Elbing"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1671 CS "Elbing"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Michael Korybut
Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig"
Silver - - 0 1
Poland, Michael Korybut
Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Elbing"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat 1672 CS "Elbing"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Michael Korybut
2 Ducat 1671 HS "Torun"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Michael Korybut
Pattern 2 Ducat 1671 MH
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search