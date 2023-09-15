Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year no date (1669-1673)
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7097 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6539 $
Price in auction currency 28500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1669 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
