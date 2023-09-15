Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year no date (1669-1673)
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7097 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6539 $
Price in auction currency 28500 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
