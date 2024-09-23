Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1669

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL Danzig
Average price 130000 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Elbing
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Torun
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Torun
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 156

Donative coins

Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) Torun
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) Torun
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) Torun
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 39
