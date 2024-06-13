Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,72 g
- Diameter 15 - 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year ND (1669-1673)
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
