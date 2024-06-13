Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,72 g
  • Diameter 15 - 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year ND (1669-1673)
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1669 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

