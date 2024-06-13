Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

