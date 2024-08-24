Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1669 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search