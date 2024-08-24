2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1)