Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,9 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year no date (1669-1673)
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1669 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
