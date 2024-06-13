Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,72 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year ND (1669-1673)
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1669 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Michael Korybut Coins of Poland in 1669 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search