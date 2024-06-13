Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (11) VF (23) F (3) No grade (10) Condition (slab) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (4)

Janas (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (6)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

WAG (1)

WCN (13)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)