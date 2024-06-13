Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,72 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year ND (1669-1673)
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (4)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1669 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search