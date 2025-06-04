Pattern Ducat 1671 MH (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1671 with mark MH. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24020 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)