Pattern Ducat 1671 MH (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Pattern Ducat 1671 MH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael KorybutReverse Pattern Ducat 1671 MH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight3,45 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodMichael Korybut
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1671
  • RulerMichael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • MintBydgoszcz
  • PurposePattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1671 with mark MH. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24020 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Ducat 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1671 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

