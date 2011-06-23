Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1670 "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut. The record price belongs to the lot 5292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
