Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1670 "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut. The record price belongs to the lot 5292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun" at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
31359 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Michael Korybut Coins of Poland in 1670 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search