2 Ducat 1670 "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1670 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut. The record price belongs to the lot 5292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

