Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1670

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) DL Danzig
Average price 130000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1670 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1670 DL Danzig
Ducat 1670 DL Danzig
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Ducat 1670 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1670 DL Danzig
Ducat 1670 DL Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Elbing
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Torun
Schilling (Szelag) ND (1669-1673) Torun
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 156
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1670 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1670 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1670 Danzig
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 93

Donative coins

Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) Torun
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) Torun
2 Ducat no date (1669-1673) Torun
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 2 Ducat 1670 Torun
Reverse 2 Ducat 1670 Torun
2 Ducat 1670 Torun
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search