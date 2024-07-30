Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1670 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5490 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2015.

