Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1670 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5490 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13689 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
12629 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 11, 2015
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Naumann - June 2, 2013
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1670 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Michael Korybut Coins of Poland in 1670 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search