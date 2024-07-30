Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1670
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1670 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5490 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (6)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13689 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
12629 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1670 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search