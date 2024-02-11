Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,72 g
  • Diameter 17 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Seller Stary Sklep
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
