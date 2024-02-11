Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1670 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

