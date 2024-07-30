Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1670 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1670
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1670 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search