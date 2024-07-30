Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1672
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1672 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
8260 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10997 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1672 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
