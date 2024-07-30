Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1672 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)