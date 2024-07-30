Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1672 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
8260 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10997 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1672 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

