Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,72 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1672
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search