Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,72 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1672 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

