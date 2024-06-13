Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,72 g
- Diameter 15 - 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1671
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
