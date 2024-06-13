Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

