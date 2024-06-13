Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,72 g
  • Diameter 15 - 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition F
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

