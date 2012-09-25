Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1671 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Thaler 1671 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Thaler 1671 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1671 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (1)
Poland Thaler 1671 "Elbing" at auction Spink - September 25, 2012
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1671 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
