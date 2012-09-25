Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1671 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1671 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
For the sale of Thaler 1671 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
