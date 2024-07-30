Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1672 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1672 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

