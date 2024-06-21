Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

