Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,72 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1673
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
