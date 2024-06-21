Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,72 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1673 "Elbing" at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

