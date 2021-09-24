Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 9,74 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
24187 $
Price in auction currency 95000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
37474 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

