1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 9,74 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1671
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
24187 $
Price in auction currency 95000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
37474 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
