1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1671 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition XF (3)