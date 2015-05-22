Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 9,35 g
- Diameter 34 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year no date (1671)
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 86,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
9214 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
86250 $
Price in auction currency 86250 USD
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
