Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Diameter 34 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year no date (1671)
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 86,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
9214 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
86250 $
Price in auction currency 86250 USD
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1671 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

