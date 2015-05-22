Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1671) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 86,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

