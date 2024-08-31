Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,72 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1671
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place April 15, 2000.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
