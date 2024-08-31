Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Elbing" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,72 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place April 15, 2000.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1671 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Michael Korybut Coins of Poland in 1671 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
