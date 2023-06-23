Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 with mark MH. This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 29,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

