Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 9,34 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler)
- Year 1671
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 with mark MH. This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 29,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9880 $
Price in auction currency 39900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13102 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
