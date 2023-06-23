Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 9,34 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler)
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 with mark MH. This silver coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 29,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9880 $
Price in auction currency 39900 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13102 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1 Zloty (1/3 thaler) 1671 MH (Pattern) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

