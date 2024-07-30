Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Michael Korybut
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1673
- Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1673 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4405 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14933 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1673 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
