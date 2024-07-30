Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" (Poland, Michael Korybut)

Obverse Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut Reverse Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Michael Korybut

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Michael Korybut
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Michael I Korybut (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1673 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of Michael Korybut struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4405 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14933 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1673 DL "Danzig" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1673 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

