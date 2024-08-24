Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Stanisław August Poniatowski

Total added coins: 383

Period of Stanislaw Augustus
Coin catalog Stanislaus II Augustus 1764-1795
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Commemorative
coin Pattern
coin Measuring weights
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Stanislaw Augustus

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor"
 Silver $1,400 - 0 465Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1768 G
 Copper $70 - 0 188Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising"
 Silver $710 - 0 370Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1767 g. g - small
 Copper $35 - 0 62Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1767 G. G - large
 Copper $100 - 0 237Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS
 Silver $130 - 0 257Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1788 EB
 Silver $1,500 - 0 254Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising"
 Silver $1,300 - 1 214Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS
 Silver $85 - 0 307Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1/2 Grosz 1768 G
 Copper $95 - 0 57Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS
 Silver $450 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g
 Copper $50 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1766 G. G - large
 Copper $190 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising"
 Gold $10,000 - 0 80Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G
 Copper $230 - 0 91Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1790 EB
 Copper $35 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising"
 Silver $120 - 0 157Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1794 MV
 Copper $35 - 0 46Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown"
 Copper $20 - 0 110Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB
 Copper $80 - 0 59Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS
 Silver $35 - 0 113Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS
 Silver $120 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor"
 Copper $970 - 0 44Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1765 VG. VG under coat of arms
 Copper $55 - 0 55Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS
 Silver $130 - 0 275Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB
 Silver $150 - 0 132Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1/2 Thaler 1788 EB
 Silver $580 - 1 247Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS
 Silver $45 - 0 191Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
10 Groszy 1790 EB
 Silver $55 - 0 84Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS
 Silver $320 - 1 100Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Ducat 1766 FS "Star". Without Order
 Gold $59,000 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1783 EB
 Silver $2,300 - 0 57Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1769 g
 Copper $130 - 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor"
 Copper $580 - 0 57Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1775 EB
 Copper $350 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1778 EB
 Copper $50 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1/2 Grosz 1767 G
 Copper $55 - 0 48Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1765 g. g - small
 Copper $110 - 0 53Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB
 Copper $65 - 0 60Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB
 Silver $830 - 0 63Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G
 Copper $60 - 0 93Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV
 Silver $310 - 0 45Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1776 EB. LITH
 Silver $2,400 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1788 EB
 Copper $20 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Silver
 Silver $5,000 - 0 144Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1783 EB
 Copper $25 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766
 Silver $880 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1792 MV
 Copper $50 - 0 70Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig"
 Copper $120 - 0 102Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1791 EB
 Copper $20 - 0 29
