Coins of Stanisław August Poniatowski

Coin catalog Stanislaus II Augustus 1764-1795
Prices of coins of Stanislaw Augustus
Silver $1,400 - 0 465
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor"
Copper $70 - 0 188
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1768 G
Silver $710 - 0 370
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising"
Copper $35 - 0 62
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1767 g. g - small
Copper $100 - 0 237
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1767 G. G - large
Silver $130 - 0 257
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS
Silver $1,500 - 0 254
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1788 EB
Silver $1,300 - 1 214
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising"
Silver $85 - 0 307
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS
Copper $95 - 0 57
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1/2 Grosz 1768 G
Silver $450 - 0 42
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS
Copper $50 - 0 23
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g
Copper $190 - 0 25
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1766 G. G - large
Gold $10,000 - 0 80
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising"
Copper $230 - 0 91
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G
Copper $35 - 0 42
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1790 EB
Silver $120 - 0 157
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising"
Copper $35 - 0 46
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1794 MV
Copper $20 - 0 110
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown"
Copper $80 - 0 59
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB
Silver $35 - 0 113
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS
Silver $120 - 0 42
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS
Copper $970 - 0 44
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor"
Copper $55 - 0 55
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1765 VG. VG under coat of arms
Silver $130 - 0 275
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS
Silver $150 - 0 132
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB
Silver $580 - 1 247
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1/2 Thaler 1788 EB
Silver $45 - 0 191
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS
Silver $55 - 0 84
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
10 Groszy 1790 EB
Silver $320 - 1 100
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS
Gold $59,000 - 0 10
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Ducat 1766 FS "Star". Without Order
Silver $2,300 - 0 57
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1783 EB
Copper $130 - 0 16
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1769 g
Copper $580 - 0 57
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor"
Copper $350 - 0 12
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1775 EB
Copper $50 - 0 13
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1778 EB
Copper $55 - 0 48
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1/2 Grosz 1767 G
Copper $110 - 0 53
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1765 g. g - small
Copper $65 - 0 60
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB
Silver $830 - 0 63
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB
Copper $60 - 0 93
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G
Silver $310 - 0 45
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV
Silver $2,400 - 0 4
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1776 EB. LITH
Copper $20 - 0 21
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1788 EB
Silver $5,000 - 0 144
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Silver
Copper $25 - 0 26
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1783 EB
Silver $880 - 0 8
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766
Copper $50 - 0 70
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1792 MV
Copper $120 - 0 102
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig"
Copper $20 - 0 29
Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus
1 Grosz 1791 EB
