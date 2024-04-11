Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1765 g. g - small (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: g - small

Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 g g - small - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 g g - small - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,089,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark g. g - small. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 g at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

