1 Grosz 1765 g. g - small (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: g - small
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,089,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark g. g - small. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (24)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
