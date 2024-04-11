1 Grosz 1765 g. g - small (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark g. g - small. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

