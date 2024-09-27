Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1765

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE Danzig
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB Torun
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB Torun
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB Torun
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB Torun
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE Danzig
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 48

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g Portrait in armor
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g Portrait in armor
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g Portrait in armor
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 VG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 VG
1 Grosz 1765 VG VG under coat of arms
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 VG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 VG
1 Grosz 1765 VG VG under monogram
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 G
Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 G
1 Grosz 1765 G G - large
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 g
Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 g
1 Grosz 1765 g g - small
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 1 Grosz 1765
Reverse 1 Grosz 1765
1 Grosz 1765 Without mark
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE Danzig
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1765 Torun
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 44

Pattern coins

Obverse Ducat 1765 FS Pattern Crown
Reverse Ducat 1765 FS Pattern Crown
Ducat 1765 FS Pattern Crown L - on sleeve
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ducat 1765 FS Pattern Crown
Reverse Ducat 1765 FS Pattern Crown
Ducat 1765 FS Pattern Crown M - on sleeve
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1765 REOE Pattern Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1765 REOE Pattern Danzig
Ducat 1765 REOE Pattern Danzig Tin
Average price 62000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 Pattern
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 Pattern
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 Pattern
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 Pattern
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 Pattern GROS III
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 Pattern
1 Grosz 1765 Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 Pattern Without wreath
Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 Pattern Without wreath
1 Grosz 1765 Pattern Without wreath
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1765 Pattern
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1765 Pattern
1/2 Grosz 1765 Pattern Without date
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1765 G Pattern
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1765 G Pattern
1/2 Grosz 1765 G Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 G Pattern
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 G Pattern
Schilling (Szelag) 1765 G Pattern Without date
Average price
Sales
0 0
