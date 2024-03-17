Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Portrait in armor" with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Portrait in armor", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

