3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Portrait in armor" with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
