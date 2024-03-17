3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 g "Portrait in armor" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Portrait in armor" with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

