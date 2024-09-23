Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Copper coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) of Stanislaw Augustus - Poland
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765-1766Portrait in armor
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Kopicki Sales Sales1765 g - R1 0 441766 g 12,410,000 R1 0 571766 g STANILAUS - R1 0 5
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786-1792Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales1786 EB R2 0 91787 EB R 0 301788 EB R1 0 91791 EB R1 0 51792 MW R1 0 201792 WM R2 0 5
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766-1794
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Kopicki Sales Sales1766 g 12,410,000 0 231766 G 12,410,000 R 0 931767 G 7,501,000 0 911768 G 4,490,000 0 271769 G 989,428 0 141770 G 1,986,000 0 381771 G 503,815 R 0 141772 G 570,355 0 61772 AP 570,355 0 121773 AP 733,179 0 101774 AP 1,038,999 0 221775 EB 1,099,000 0 121776 EB 1,592,000 0 151777 EB 804,750 0 71777 EB Reverse of 2 zlote - 0 71778 EB 694,633 0 91779 EB 506,865 0 101780 EB 307,143 R 0 131781 EB 501,000 0 141782 EB 213,193 R 0 191783 EB 650,066 0 111784 EB 446,750 0 201785 EB 289,903 0 61786 EB 322,637 R 0 101787 EB 2,797,000 0 241788 EB 5,029,000 0 441789 EB 3,317,000 0 301790 EB 5,242,000 0 601791 EB 3,906,000 0 591792 EB 5,223,000 0 171792 MV 5,223,000 0 791793 MV 2,618,000 0 371794 MV 2,089,999 0 38
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search