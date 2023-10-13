Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 650,066
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1783
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (6)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search