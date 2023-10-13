3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.

Сondition XF (1) VF (10)