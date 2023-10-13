Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 650,066

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.

Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
