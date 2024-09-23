Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Coins of Poland 1783

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1783 EB
Reverse Ducat 1783 EB
Ducat 1783 EB
Average price 6200 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1783 EB
Reverse Thaler 1783 EB
Thaler 1783 EB
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB
1/2 Thaler 1783 EB
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB Hair to right of neck
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1783 EB
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Grosz 1783 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1783 EB
1 Grosz 1783 EB
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 26
