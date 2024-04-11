Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1783 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1783 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 990,248

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1783 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1783 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
