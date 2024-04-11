Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 990,248
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1783
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1783 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
