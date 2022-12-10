Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 207,504

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 24, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

