Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 207,504
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1783
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
