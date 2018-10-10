Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 10,924
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1783
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
4586 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
