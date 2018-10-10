Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 10,924

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
4586 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

