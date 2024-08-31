Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1783 EB. Hair to right of neck (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Hair to right of neck
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1783
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
