Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1783 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1783 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 14,827

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1783 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1150 CHF
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1783 EB at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

