Thaler 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 14,827
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1783
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1783 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1150 CHF
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
