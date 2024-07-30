Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1783 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1783 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,661

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1783 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ducat 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8123 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1783 EB at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2862 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1783 EB at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1783 EB at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

