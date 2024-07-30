Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,661
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1783
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1783 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8123 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2862 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
