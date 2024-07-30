Ducat 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1783 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

