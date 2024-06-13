Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 7,687
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1783
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1783 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4617 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64+ NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
