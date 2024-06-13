Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1783 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 7,687

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1783 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4617 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 363 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1783 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

