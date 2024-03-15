Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - July 31, 1992
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - July 31, 1992
Seller GGN
Date July 31, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1792 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search