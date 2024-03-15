Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
