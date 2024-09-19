Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1792

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1792 EB
Reverse Ducat 1792 EB
Ducat 1792 EB
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse Ducat 1792 MV
Reverse Ducat 1792 MV
Ducat 1792 MV
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 17

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1792 MV
Reverse Thaler 1792 MV
Thaler 1792 MV
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV
1/2 Thaler 1792 MV
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 124
Obverse 10 Groszy 1792 MV
Reverse 10 Groszy 1792 MV
10 Groszy 1792 MV
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 10 Groszy 1792 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1792 MW
10 Groszy 1792 MW
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 39

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MW Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 1 Grosz 1792 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1792 EB
1 Grosz 1792 EB
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Grosz 1792 MV
Reverse 1 Grosz 1792 MV
1 Grosz 1792 MV
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV
1/2 Grosz 1792 MV
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV Crown
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 5
