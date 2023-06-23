Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 10 Groszy 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 594,445

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MV at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

