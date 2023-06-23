Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 594,445
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (5)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
