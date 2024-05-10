Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 5,223,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (9)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (10)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numision (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (19)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (13)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search