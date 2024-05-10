Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 5,223,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (9)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (19)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (13)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

